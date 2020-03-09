Georgetown County man charged after allegedly stabbing brother

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged by Georgetown County deputies after allegedly stabbing his brother Sunday.

Zachary Martin Ogden, 26, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was arrested in the parking lot of the Food Lion in Pawleys Island, deputies say.

That was after staffmembers at Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital reported a man was being treated for knife wounds at the emergency room, a release from the sheriff’s office said.

The victim was later transferred to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.

Ogden was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center. It’s unclear when he is set to face a judge. Count on News13 for updates.

