Georgetown County man faces 5 counts of child porn, sending and receiving videos, photos

GEORGETOWN CO, S.C. (WBTW) – A Georgetown County man has been accused of sending and receiving sexually explicit pictures and videos of children, according to the sheriff’s office.

Steven Lee Hewitt, Sr., 49, of Rhems, an unincorporated town between Williamsburg County and Georgetown County, has been charged with five counts of 2nd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Hewitt is a registered sex offender, according to Sheriff Carter Weaver with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators attached to the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force discovered that someone in Georgetown County was using the internet to send pictures and videos of minor children. A thorough investigation was conducted and ultimately resulted in the arrest of Hewitt, Weaver said.

Hewitt remains at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

ICAC is a national network of coordinated task forces that represent over 4,500 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, dedicated to the investigation and prosecution of child abuse and exploitation involving the internet. ICAC investigators work closely with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to lead the fight against child abduction, abuse, and exploitation.