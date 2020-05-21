Georgetown deputies searching for 2nd suspect in Murrells Inlet burglary, shooting

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) – Authorities in Georgetown County are searching for a second suspect in an attempted murder and burglary that happened Wednesday in Murrells Inlet.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting on Lomax Ct. and met with the victim who said they came home from work to eat lunch and interrupted a burglary in progress at the residence.

A struggle ensued between the victim and one of the burglars. Deputies say the victim was shot in the lower torso in the process. Police said the victim was shot in the stomach and had an exit wound through the back.

Three weapons are missing from the home, according to a statement in the police report.

De’Andre Tyrone Linnen, 20, was positively identified as the second suspect in this case. Linnen is described as 5’11” and 235 lbs. He has black hair and brown eyes.

The other suspect was identified as 19-year-old Alexis Storm Flores. She is also wanted for attempted murder and 1st degree burglary. Deputies say she was operating a white 2009 Volkswagen Routan minivan at the time of the incident. It has SC tag# MCV 842.

If you know where either one is, or have information about this crime, you are asked to contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.