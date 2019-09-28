GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are searching for the suspects involved in a break-in at the Georgetown Landing Marina.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to 432 Marina Drive for a larceny that happened early Friday morning.
A press release from the department says the suspects took tools from the marina’s dock and fishing equipment from a boat.
Deputies are looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in the security camera footage.
Anyone who has information is asked to contact authorities at (843) 546-5102.
- WATCH: Good Samaritan pushes Illinois man’s car out of flash flood
- 2 men charged with murder in SC bar shooting that killed 2, hurt 8
- Oregon woman accused of serving coworkers meth-laced bean dip
- Timmonsville man arrested after hitting woman with gun, demanding her purse
- Georgetown deputies searching for suspects in marina break-ins