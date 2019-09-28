Georgetown deputies searching for suspects in marina break-ins

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are searching for the suspects involved in a break-in at the Georgetown Landing Marina.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to 432 Marina Drive for a larceny that happened early Friday morning.

A press release from the department says the suspects took tools from the marina’s dock and fishing equipment from a boat.

Deputies are looking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects in the security camera footage.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact authorities at (843) 546-5102.

