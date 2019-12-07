Georgetown man arrested in connection with string of burglaries

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Authorities have arrested a man in connection with at least one burglary in the Kensington area.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested Justin Mincey, 25, of Georgetown Friday in the parking lot of a pawn shop. They charged him with second-degree burglary.

Mincey was found with some of the things reported stolen, according to a press release posted on Facebook.

Mincey was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center. His bond was set at $2,500.

The arrest follows an investigation into a series of burglaries and larcenies in the Kensington community, deputies said.

Investigators are still looking into this to identify any additional suspects or victims.

