Georgetown man charged with criminal sexual conduct with minor

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown man has been charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Fernando Navarro Rivera, 57, of Georgetown, is charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree, according to Georgetown County Detention Center booking records. He was booked around 6:45 p.m. Thursday and remains in the center. No bail has been set.

Fernando Navarro Rivera (courtesy: Georgetown County Detention Center)

Arrest warrants allege that “on or about 2014 to 2017” in the Pawleys Island area, Rivera “committed a sexual battery against victim who is less than eleven years of age.”

The warrants also allege that “on or about January 27, 2020 to January 28, 2020” in Georgetown, Rivera “willfully committed a lewd or lascivious act upon a child under sixteen years of age.”

LATEST HEADLINES: