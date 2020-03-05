Georgetown man faces new charges after videos, files of nude children found, sheriff says

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown County man recently charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor faces new charges after deputies found video and files depicting nude children on his phone.

Michael Lloyd Micheau, 52, has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor 1st Degree, sexual exploitation of a minor 3rd degree and two counts of voyeurism. He was charged on Monday with criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He also faces two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors.

According to Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver, investigators searched Micheau’s residence and cellular phone. Digital evidence analysts were able to recover a number of files that ultimately led to additional charges.

Video evidence was obtained from a device that corroborated the minor victim’s account of the sexual assault, Weaver reported. The same device also was used to record two minors as they were in the bathroom, a place they have a lawful expectation of privacy, Weaver said.

Additionally, Micheau was found to be in possession of a file or files that depicted minor children in a state of sexually explicit nudity, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies on Monday responded to Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital for a report of a sexual assault. Investigators said they collected additional witness statements and, coupled with the physical and electronic evidence they already obtained and analyzed, were able to corroborate the victim’s account of the attack.

Micheau is currently housed at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. The investigation is continuing.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate this incident and attempting to identify any additional victims. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Senior Investigator Hank Carrison at (843) 436-6058.

