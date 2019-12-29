Georgetown pair charged in car burglary

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Two men were arrested Saturday in connection with a car burglary.

A press release posted by Georgetown police to Facebook says Ashton Mcelveen, 30, and Brandon Mcelveen, 25 were arrested in connection with the burglary.

Police say officers responded to Old Charleston Road in reference to an active car burglary. Officers found the suspects on Roin Street as described by an eye-witness, the department says. They were reportedly found with ‘multiple items taken out of the vehicle.’

Brandon (left) and Ashton Mcelveen (right) Courtesy: Georgetown police

Online bookings records show the pair was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center early Saturday morning.

Ashton Mcelveen’s charges are listed as breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps where fuel, lubricants store, possession of cocaine, first offense and petit or simple larceny under $2,000.

Brandon Mcelveen’s charges are larceny under $2,000 and breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored.

Both are still being held on bond, according to booking records.

Georgetown police say they are still looking into other vehicle break-ins in the Maryville area.

