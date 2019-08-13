Georgetown police look for 3 suspects in reference to July shooting

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – The Georgetown Police Department is looking for three suspects in connection to a July shooting.
According to a wanted poster posted on the GPD’s Facebook page, police are looking for the following suspects in connection to a shooting that happened on July 25 in the 2000 block of Winyah Street:
- Hakeen Kayshan White, 29
- Nefertori Lamar Spann, 29
- Quinton Stefon Ford, 24
White is described as being about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 150 pounds, according to the wanted poster. Spann is described as being about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and about 160 pounds, and Ford is described as being about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and about 170 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the GPD at 843-545-4300, the tip line at 643-545-4400, or by calling 911.
