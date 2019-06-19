Georgetown police looking for man in reference to possible burglary at Dollar General store

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown police are looking for a man in reference to a possible burglary at a Dollar General store.

Officers responded to the Dollar General store located at 510 Church St. around 1:54 a.m. Tuesday for a possible burglary, the Georgetown Police Department said in a Facebook post. Upon arriving, officers noticed the front door “had been shattered.”

Photo: Georgetown Police Department Facebook

Photo: Georgetown Police Department Facebook

Photo: Georgetown Police Department Facebook

Photo: Georgetown Police Department Facebook

“A witness observed what appeared to be a black male wearing a white hat and red shirt with blue jeans, exit the store with merchandise in his arms,” the post said. The man reportedly ran across Church St., near the Hertz Rental Car business.

CCTV footage from the Dollar General store was reviewed, “at which time the male subject, wearing what was described by the witness was seen throwing a rock at the glass panel of the door,” the post also said. The man “was then seen jumping behind the counter and taking several items.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the GPD at 843-545-4300 or the department’s tip line at 843-545-4400.