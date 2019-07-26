Georgetown police respond to fight, shooting at birthday party that left 1 person injured

GEORGETOWN, SC (WCBD) – The Georgetown Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured Thursday night.

Police got a call reporting shots fired on Winyah Street around 11:30 Thursday.

Officers say a fight broke out during a birthday party between the victim and two other people.

We are told the three people pulled out handguns and began shooting at each other. A man who was shot during the incident checked himself into the Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet.

One of the men who was involved in the shooting, 30-year-old Nefertori Spann, has non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses and processing the crime scene on Winyah Street.

If anyone has any information about this incident they are asked to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300.