Georgetown police search for masked armed robber who stole night deposit

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Police are looking for a masked suspect with a pistol who robbed a man while he was making a night deposit.

The man was attempting to make a deposit at the South Atlantic Bank on North Fraser Street at 2:26 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Georgetown Police Department. The victim told police he was confronted by a masked armed suspect who took the night deposit from him and left on foot.

The man described the suspect as male, 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, thin build, wearing a green shirt and green pants with a black ski mask. The suspect had a black semi-automatic pistol.

The man said the suspect’s voice sounded like that of a teenager or a person in their early twenties.

If anyone has information about this crime, please call the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4300 or our TIP LINE at 843-545-4400. Thank you.