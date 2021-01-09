Georgetown Police search for suspect in connection to murder

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect in connection to a murder.

Officers say Montrez Cyrus Simmons, 38, entered a residence at 8 Cribb Court on January 8 and stabbed a victim that resulted in death.

George Norman, III, 37, of Georgetown was the victim. An autopsy is scheduled for January 12 at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Officials confirm that Simmons has an active arrest warrant for murder.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous. Officers say to not approach Simmons but to contact 911.

If you have any information, contact the Georgetown Police Department at 843-545-4400.

