Green Sea woman arrested after child reportedly suffers head trauma

GREEN SEA, SC (WBTW) – A Green Sea woman has been arrested after a child reportedly suffered head trauma.

Destiny Marie Gallagher, 23, of Green Sea, has been charged with abuse/to inflict great bodily injury upon a child and unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. She was booked around 1 p.m. on December 17 and remains in the center as of 10 a.m. Wednesday. Bond has been set at $50,000.

Destiny Marie Gallagher (courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Officers responded to an unspecified location on Mitchell Street in the Loris area on October 5 “in reference to abuse,” according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department.

The doctor had been informed that the victim had been given food and was placed into a “jumper seat” and was later found “drooling with one eye open and one closed,” said the report. The victim “was throwing up and was then washed off.”

The doctor reportedly informed police there were “no markings on the outside of the victim’s body and no skull fracture but that there was blood in the brain due to head trauma” and the victim would have to be transported to another hospital for additional treatment, the report also said.

The age of the child is redacted from the report.