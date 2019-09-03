Gun charge against Brandon Council dismissed

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A gun charge against Brandon Council has been dismissed.

A motion to dismiss a felon in possession of a firearm charge against Brandon Council has been granted by Chief Judge R. Bryan Harwell on Tuesday.

The motion was filed in U.S. District Court in Florence on August 29. The prosecution agreed, filing their own motion to dismiss the charge, saying “doing so will not impact the ultimate outcome of this case.”

Council is accused of murdering the two employees, Donna Major, of Conway, and Kathryn “Katie” Skeen, of Green Sea in the 2017 CresCom bank shooting. Council faces two counts of murder as well as other federal and state charges.

His trial is set to begin on September 9.

According to the US attorney general, Council could receive life without the possibility of parole or death for the first two federal charges.