Car of ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted in murder of retired Conway officer found, HCPD says

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The car of the suspect wanted in the murder of a retired Conway police officer has been found, Horry County Police Department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov confirmed to News13.

Eric Kwajae-Mikhail Faulk, 22, of Conway is wanted for murder in connection with the homicide of retired Conway Police Department Lt. James Odell Cochran, 65, of Conway.

Lt. James Odell Cochran (courtesy: Latimer’s Funeral Home)

Lt. Cochran worked for the Conway Police Department for more than 38 years. Longtime employees of the department tell News13 he was a great mentor to many officers.

Faulk may be driving a 2004 Chevrolet K1500 Silverado with SC tag FFL-471. Police consider him armed and dangerous. They tell the public to call 911 and to not approach if they see him.

Eric Faulk (courtesy: Horry County Police Dept.)

Anyone with information about Faulk’s whereabouts is asked to call 843-248-1520.

