HCPD investigate after injured dog left outside animal care center

Grand Strand Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Horry County Police Department/Facebook

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after an injured dog was found left outside of an animal care center.

According to police, the dog was abandoned outside of Horry County Animal Care Center during non-operating hours.

Anyone with information about the dog or how it became injured are asked to call 843-915-8477.

LATEST CRIME HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories