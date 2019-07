SOCASTEE AREA, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are investigating after one person was shot in the Socastee area.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Ranchette Circle near the Super 8 motel in the Backgate section of Socastee, according to Lt. Thomas Delpercio, with the Horry County Police Department.

One person was shot, but they are alive.

HCPD is investigating.

