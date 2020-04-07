HCPD investigates early morning ‘shooting death’

CONWAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating an early morning “shooting death,” department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov tells News13.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Ida Lane near Conway.

“Patrol officers, detectives, crime scene investigators, and K-9 units were called to the scene to assist,” Moskov said.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.

