CONWAY, SC AREA (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating an early morning “shooting death,” department spokesperson Mikayla Moskov tells News13.
The incident happened around 1 a.m. Tuesday on Ida Lane near Conway.
“Patrol officers, detectives, crime scene investigators, and K-9 units were called to the scene to assist,” Moskov said.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call HCPD at 843-915-8477.
Count on News13 for updates as we work to learn more.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- HCPD investigates early morning ‘shooting death’
- Color the Weather: Tionna – Rosenwald Elementary
- Color the Weather: Javon
- Warm afternoon with a few showers and storms
- Lanes of Hwy. 501 in Conway blocked as crews respond to 2-car rollover crash ‘with entrapment’