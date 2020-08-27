HCPD investigates shooting in Forestbrook area, car crashed into ditch

FORESTBROOK, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the Forestbrook area.

According to police, the shooting happened in the area of Bush Drive and Claypond Road outside of Myrtle Beach.

No other details were available, but a car can be seen in a ditch at the intersection of Claypond Road and Bush Drive.

Residents are asked to avoid the area while officers and detectives work. HCPD said some roads may be temporarily blocked.

There is no word if anyone was injured. Count on News13 for updates. News13 has a crew on scene.

LATEST HEADLINES: