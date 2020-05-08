HCPD investigates shooting in Longs; 1 injured

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police are investigating a shooting in Longs that injured one person.

The shooting happened in the 600 block of McNeil Chapel Road, according to the Horry County Police Department. The call for the shooting was received around 1:48 a.m. Friday.

One person was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. No information on this person’s condition is available.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

