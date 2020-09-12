HCPD investigates shooting on Socastee Blvd

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Socastee Blvd. on Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. near the 4000 block of Socastee Blvd, according to officials.

Officials say that at least one person was injured.

This is believed to be an isolated incident with no risk to the community, according to officials.

The incident is still under investigation.

