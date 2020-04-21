HCPD investigate shooting near Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating a shooting in Conway.

HCPD said a shooting took place around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday on Fox Tail Pine Drive near Conway. One person was transported to the hospital.

Police investigating shooting near Conway (Courtesy: HCPD)

Police are asking the community to avoid the area.

