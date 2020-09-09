HCPD looking for surveillance video of individuals wanted in deadly hit-and-run

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are asking the public for any surveillance video of individuals wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run near Carolina Forest Saturday.

The incident occurred on Blackberry Lane near Carolina Forest, according to police. Police believe the hit-and-run was intentional.

Police are asking community members for any video from around Aug. 29 until now for any signs of the truck or the individuals involved.

Courtesy: Horry County Police

Police said the individuals were spotted in-person and on video across the county before and after the hit-and-run in Carolina Forest, Conway, and Longs.

The vehicle used in the incident is described as a newer model grey Dodge 1500 extended cab with a trailer loaded with pine straw.

Anyone who has video of the individuals is asked to contact Det. Wydra at wydras@horrycounty.org.