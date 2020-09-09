HCPD looking for surveillance video of individuals wanted in deadly hit-and-run

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are asking the public for any surveillance video of individuals wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run near Carolina Forest Saturday.
The incident occurred on Blackberry Lane near Carolina Forest, according to police. Police believe the hit-and-run was intentional.
Police are asking community members for any video from around Aug. 29 until now for any signs of the truck or the individuals involved.
Police said the individuals were spotted in-person and on video across the county before and after the hit-and-run in Carolina Forest, Conway, and Longs.
The vehicle used in the incident is described as a newer model grey Dodge 1500 extended cab with a trailer loaded with pine straw.
Anyone who has video of the individuals is asked to contact Det. Wydra at wydras@horrycounty.org.