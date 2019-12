CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department released some video Friday of people going into cars in the Conway area near Juniper Bay Road, Highway 378, Highway 548, and Bottle Branch Road.

The department is reminding people to remember to lock their cars to prevent people from being able to get in and steal any valuables. Should you see these ill-intentioned individuals, call 843-248-1520.