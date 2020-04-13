HCPD searching for 2 suspects wanted for stealing gravestones

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Police said Monday they are searching for two suspects wanted for stealing gravestones.

The gravestones were stolen from Thompson’s Stone & Marble on Highway 544 March 29, police said. Items taken include one gray teddy bear monument, one pink stone rounded monument, and one red stone rounded top monument.

Police said the gravestones are worth around $8,000. The suspects are believed to have been driving a Mercedes with paper tags.

Two suspects wanted for stealing gravestones (Courtesy: Horry County Police Department)

Two suspects wanted for stealing gravestones (Courtesy: Horry County Police Department)

Two suspects wanted for stealing gravestones (Courtesy: Horry County Police Department)

Two suspects wanted for stealing gravestones (Courtesy: Horry County Police Department)

Two suspects wanted for stealing gravestones (Courtesy: Horry County Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8077.

LATEST HEADLINES: