HCPD seek persons of interest in fatal hit and run

CAROLINA FOREST, SC (WBTW) — Horry County Police Department is looking for three individuals who are believed to be connected in an incident that caused one death on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Blackberry Lane near Carolina Forest at 1:51 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

The suspects hit a intentionally pedestrian with their vehicle resulting in the victim’s death, according to police.

These individuals were caught on camera exiting the truck involved in the incident at the Speedway on Hwy 90 near Longs.

The vehicle used in the incident is described as a newer model grey Dodge 1500 extended cab with a trailer loaded with pine straw.

Anyone with info that could identify them should call HCPD at 843-248-1520.

