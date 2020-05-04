HCPD: Surfside Beach man pretends to be FBI, leads police on chase, assaults officer

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Surfside Beach man is facing multiple charges after he pretended to be an FBI agent, fled arrest, assaulted an officer, threatened others, and initiated a car chase, police said.

Roberto Perez, 47, has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights, impersonating a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, threatening the life, person, or family of a public officials, reckless driving, and failure to appear (2 counts).

On Saturday, around 3:55 p.m., an HCPD detective was investigating an unrelated case in the area of Glenns Bay Road, when Perez approached the detective and took issue with the detective carrying his holstered, county-issued firearm, according to the report. The detective identified himself as an HCPD officer and stated that he was conducting in investigation. At that point, Perez falsely identified himself as an FBI agent and fled, police said..

The HCPD detective requested that Perez provide identification, at which point Perez entered his vehicle and took off. The detective began to follow Perez and, as the detective maintained visual contact with Perez, HCPD South Precinct patrol units were called in to take over the pursuit.

The pursuit continued up and down a short segment of Highway 17 Bypass between Glenns Bay and Coventry Road, as Perez made multiple false stops and erratic U-turns, police said. Stop sticks were deployed; however, Perez evaded them by driving off of the roadway, nearly hitting an officer.

Perez then led officers north on Highway 17 Bypass to the Coastal Grand Mall parking lot, where Perez crashed into an HCPD patrol vehicle, according to the report.

An officer was drug by Perez’s vehicle during the first attempt to remove him from his vehicle, according to police. Additionally, Perez made multiple threatening gestures and statements referencing a firearm and threatening to kill officers, police said.

One HCPD officer had to be treated at an area hospital for minor injuries. Three others were evaluated.

Perez was evaluated at an area hospital, then booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center where he is awaiting a pretrial.

The case remains under investigation. Additional charges are possible.