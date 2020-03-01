HCPD: Minor charged after investigation into video showing assault

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Police have charged a minor with assault and battery after an investigation into a video circulating on social media.

The Horry County Police Department said the video shows a minor assaulting another minor. The video was reported to HCPD after it began to circulate amongst students at a local school, a department spokesperson said.

The charge was filed Friday in juvenile court and the victim has been placed in emergency protective custody, according to police.

News13 is working to learn more about this incident. Count on us for updates.

