HCPD: Warrants issued for woman in 2008 Baby Boy Horry Case; woman was CCU student at time

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Warrants have been issued in the 2008 case of Baby Boy Horry.

Officials with the Horry County Police Department held a news conference on Tuesday, where made the announcement. News13 had a crew at this news conference.

Authorities say warrants have been issued for Jennifer Sahr, 32. Sahr was a student at Coastal Carolina University at the time and is believed to be living in Florida. Authorities say scientific evidence lead them to Sahr.

Jennifer Sahr (courtesy: Horry County Police Department)

Authorities also say they know who the child’s father is and have been in contact with him.

Baby boy Horry was found in a bag in some woods off Highway 544 between Socastee and Conway in December 2008.

The unidentified infant, known as ‘Baby Horry,’ was just hours old when he was abandoned, wrapped in a blanket and left in a shopping bag on Meadowbrook Road.

In December, ceremonies were held 11 years after the baby’s body was found. Read more here.

