‘He’ll help basically anybody’: Friend remembers 19-year-old Conway man shot and killed

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Friends are mourning the death of a young Conway man, who police say was shot and killed just outside the city.

Four people between 17 and 19 years old are facing murder charges in the death of 19-year-old Jamie Johnson. Two people are being tried as juveniles.

Seventeen-year-old Tronahz Whittington of Conway, 19-year-old Shamontae Graham of Myrtle Beach, and 18-year-old Che Ransom of Conway are all charged with murder, three counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Seventeen-year-old Don Brown of Conway is charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.

Willie Martinez says he was friends with Johnson for several years. He says they both went to Aynor High School together.

Martinez says he’ll remember Johnson as a caring person.

“He’ll help you, he’ll help me, he’ll help basically anybody who needed help,” said Martinez. “If we needed him at 2 or 3 o’clock in the morning, he’ll be there. It really didn’t matter.”

Martinez says he was shocked to hear his friend who he worked with once for a roofing company was shot and killed.

“It’s sad, especially to see somebody that you’re so close with and we’re so close with, worked with him, interacted with him on an everyday basis, and it’s hard,” Martinez said.

The Horry County Police Department says on Saturday, Sept. 12, Johnson was in a vehicle with three other people near D Street and Rose Moss Road at around 7:15 p.m. Another vehicle approached, several people got out of that vehicle and began shooting.

Johnson was rushed to the hospital, where he died, and he was the only person in the vehicle he was in who was shot.

“I really didn’t know much of that night,” said Martinez. “I just knew that he was out with his buddies or whatever, but I never could have seen that coming.”

Martinez says he hopes whoever killed Johnson is punished.

“It’s kind of easing on the mind to know that there’s people being charged for it,” he. “I don’t really wish anybody harm in any of this, but justice is justice.”

Arrest records show Brown, Graham, Ransom and Whittington are being held in county jail without bail.