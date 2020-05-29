Horry Co. man charged after reports of alleged sexual assault of 15-year-old

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway-area man was arrested Thursday after a report of alleged sexual assaults involving a 15-year-old between 2016 and September 2019, according to a report from the Horry County Police Department.

According to the report, officers spoke to someone via cell phone on January 26 who said the incidents took place on Mallard Court between that time. The victim told police the most recent incident was in September 2019.

Ricky Lee Roach, 42, is charged with assault and battery, second degree, and exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner.

Roach was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday morning and released on $10,000 bond Thursday afternoon.