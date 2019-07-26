Horry Co. man sentenced to 15 years for strong-arm robbery

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County man has been sentenced to 15 years for strong-arm robbery.

George Gray, 37, of Aynor, was convicted of strong-arm robbery during a jury trial on Thursday, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A judge sentenced Gray to 15 years in prison.

“The incident occurred in November 2018 in the area of Fifth Avenue North and Broadway when Gray punched a 29-year-old man three times in the face and took his wallet and $400 cash from it before throwing it back at the victim and walking away,” the release said. “Myrtle Beach police were able to find video surveillance from the city’s video system of Gray leaving the area and tracked him to a nearby motel where he was arrested.”

