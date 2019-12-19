Horry Co. police chief’s pickup stolen from his home; here’s what happened next

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County police chief’s personal truck was stolen from his home in Myrtle Beach.

Fortunately, within an hour of the theft being reported cameras and license plate readers picked up on the truck at the Walmart parking lot on Seaboard Street.

Chief Joseph Hill offered thanks to local law enforcement officers, with both HCPD and Myrtle Beach Police Department, for assisting with the location of his personal truck on Wednesday night. The truck was locked when it was stolen from his home.

At the scene, video from a Ring surveillance camera was used to determine when exactly the truck was stolen and who was involved.

The license plate for the truck was logged into the NCIC database and automated license plate readers (LPRs) and cameras in the city of Myrtle Beach picked up on the vehicle.

On Thursday morning, those responsible for the theft were found in the Racepath community and taken into custody, according to police. Charges are still pending.

According to Horry County Police, Thomas Burney, 44, is wanted for grand larceny in connection to the case.

“The professionalism demonstrated by 911, MBPD, and our officers and support staff was impressive,” said Hill. “It’s not very often that we experience the side of the victims, but from the Hill family’s perspective, we have one amazing crime-fighting team here in the county.”

Community members are reminded that crime can happen anywhere and to anyone. Take steps to lock and secure your belongings, and maintain records, such as surveillance video, which can be utilized by law enforcement should something criminal take place.

If you see something suspicious, say something! Help is available 24/7. For non-emergencies, call 843-248-1520. For emergencies, dial 9-1-1.