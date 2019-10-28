Horry Co. solicitor asks court to shut down NMB rental home

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Solicitor’s Office is asking the court to shut down a North Myrtle Beach rental home.

The home is located on the 500 block of 38th Avenue South and is now cited by the city as “uninhabitable.”

Neighbors on the block tell News 13 the home is known for violence, disturbing the peace, and selling drugs.

“What we’re asking for is for a judge to temporarily close the business until we can have a full blown trial on it,” said Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Several noise complaints have been made to police throughout the year and court records show that meth was being sold out of the home.

“It’s our argument that we were able to buy drugs out of [the home]. Verifying what [police] were telling us,” said Richardson.

Richardson says the nuisance law is enforced by individual properties, not owners.

“Every building, structure stands on it’s own. This isn’t like you’re locking up someone. This is an action against that particular property. So a person may have several properties. It’s not perfect, but that’s part of the due process,” said Richardson.

Due to the illegal activity and several complaints, the solicitor’s office asked the court to temporarily close the rental property until trial.

“The property will remain with the property owners. The state’s not trying to take it. The police aren’t tring to take it. We’re just saying these neighbors deserve better than what they’re getting and can we close it for up to a year,” said Richardson.

A judge has not yet set up a temporary injunction hearing and the property has not yet been deemed a legal nuisance.

