Horry County authorities identify 84-year-old shooting victim

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Authorities have identified the 84-year-old woman who was killed Friday in a shooting.

Naomi Morris, 84, of Murrells Inlet, died of injuries sustained in the shooting, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday on Edisto Court in Horry County.

Police have identified the suspect in this case as Carl Braun, 79. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center just before 6 p.m. Friday. Booking records show he has been charged with murder.

Horry County property records list both Morris and Braun as the owners of a home at 805 Edisto Court. The records show they’ve owned the property together since August of 1997.

News13 has requested additional information about this incident. Count on us for updates.

Latest Headlines