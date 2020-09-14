Horry County Coroner identifies victim of Conway shooting on Saturday

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Deputy Coroner has identified the victim who died of injuries sustained in a shooting that took place Saturday evening.

Jaime Johnson, 19, from Conway has been identified as the victim, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

The incident took place Saturday evening on D Street and Rose Moss Road in Conway, according to officials.

This is still an ongoing investigation with Horry County as the investigating agency.

