HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after the Horry County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about alleged criminal activity on Drop Box and Snapchat.
Brandon Cutaia, 25, has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, deputies said.
Cutaia was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday and released on Wednesday, online jail records show. He was given a $10,000 bond.
His case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.
Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.