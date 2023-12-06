HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after the Horry County Sheriff’s Office received a tip about alleged criminal activity on Drop Box and Snapchat.

Brandon Cutaia, 25, has been charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, deputies said.

Cutaia was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday and released on Wednesday, online jail records show. He was given a $10,000 bond.

His case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.