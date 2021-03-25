Horry County man accused of killing his wife was released from jail 3 days earlier; has history of disturbances at home

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man who is accused of killing his wife was released from jail three days earlier, after being arrested for another domestic incident, according to police.

Donald Gibel, 43, was arrested March 5 after police were called to Longhorn Drive because he was standing naked in a driveway the night before, according to warrants obtained by News13. The witness told police Gibel was banging on his car, yelling, and cussing, trying to get his wife, who was sleeping in the car, to come into the house.

Gibel was arrested for that incident and charged with indecent exposure, according to police.

In the report, police said there is a history of disturbances at Gibel’s home involving the woman.

Gibel was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on March 15, according to booking records. On March 18, he’s accused of murder after his wife died of blunt force trauma. Horry County Coroner Robert Edge confirmed that Gibel was the spouse of the victim.

Police were called to the home for a death investigation and found Tiffany A. Guinn, 49, of Myrtle Beach, dead in the bedroom of the home.

Gibel is charged with murder and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.