Horry County man accused of shooting, assaulting woman in Galivants Ferry

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WBTW) – An Horry County man has been charged in connection with the shooting of a woman in Galivants Ferry during a fight in late April, according to court records.

Pierre Andrew Goff, 33, allegedly used an AR-style weapon to shoot the woman in the abdomen after pulling her out of a car and taking the weapon from her, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Horry County Police responded at 1:18 a.m. April 26 to investigate a report of a shooting.

Goff was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday on charges of attempted murder, possessing a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful possession of a firearm because of a previous conviction, records show. As of Thursday afternoon, he was still in custody awaiting a pre-trial hearing.