CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – According to booking records Tylik Jervon Griffin has been charged with murder, attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Booking records show Griffin was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 6:44 p.m. Tuesday by Horry County Police. He remains in custody.

It’s not clear what case this arrest is connected with but we are working to get that information.

News13 has reached out to Horry County Police for details. Count on News13 for updates.