Horry County man arrested on child porn charges

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County man has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Mark Avery Pierce, 47, of Little River, was arrested on October 17 on charges related to the sexual exploitation of minors, according to a release from SC Attorney General Alan Wilson. Pierce is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minor in the third degree, which is a felony punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force members with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Pierce. Investigators with the SCAG’s office assisted with the investigation.

Pierce was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 8:20 a.m. on October 17, according to booking records. He was given a $10,000 bond and released “out to home detention.”

The case will be prosecuted by the SCAG’s office.

