HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been jailed on an attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting someone in the back at his house, according to an Horry County police report obtained by News13.

Harold Matthew Johnson, 47, of Aynor, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, arrest warrants show. He also faces narcotics charges stemming from a previous incident.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the report. It happened on John Cannon Road in the Aynor area.

Police arrived to the scene and found the victim with a gunshot wound in the back, the report shows. A witness told the officer in the report that Johnson had shot the victim in the back over an argument.

Johnson was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Wednesday and remains in jail as of Monday afternoon, online jail records show.