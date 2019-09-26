Horry County man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – An alleged sexual assault victim sent a message to her friend stating she had been raped. That’s according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department.

Philip Daniel Rubano is now charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, under the age of 16.

According to the incident report, a school official told the responding officer that the victim had told a friend, “that she had been raped by the suspect.” It happened on September 4th according to the incident report.

