Horry County man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – An alleged sexual assault victim sent a message to her friend stating she had been raped. That’s according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department.
Philip Daniel Rubano is now charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, under the age of 16.
According to the incident report, a school official told the responding officer that the victim had told a friend, “that she had been raped by the suspect.” It happened on September 4th according to the incident report.
Stick with WBTW News13 for the newest information about the case. Download the app here.
LATEST STORIES:
- GA sheriff’s office fires employee who told girls to ‘speak English’ in viral video
- Impeachment talks swirl after White House releases Ukraine memo
- Ohio school bus driver stabbed to death as he was leaving for work
- Middle school bullying victim dies after fight; 2 kids involved in custody
- Man arrested in connection to 2018 armed robbery in Horry County