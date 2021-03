HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man was arrested Tuesday and charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Landon Rhodes, 20, of Myrtle Beach, allegedly had sex with a 14-year-old victim somewhere along Ocean Boulevard, according to warrants.

Rhodes was taken to the Myrtle Beach Jail and charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor between ages 11 and 14, according to booking records.