Horry County man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking heroin

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County man has been sentenced to 10 years for trafficking heroin.

Lee M. Huggins, 46, of Bucksport, pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin four to 14 grams on Thursday, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A circuit court judge sentenced Huggins to 10 years in prison. Huggins is not eligible for parole.

“The charge stemmed from June 9, 2016, when an Horry County police officer went to a Conway apartment complex on S.C. 544 searching for someone and smelled marijuana coming from Huggins’ vehicle,” according to the release.