Horry County man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking heroin

Grand Strand Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Lee M. Huggins (photo: 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office)

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – An Horry County man has been sentenced to 10 years for trafficking heroin.

Lee M. Huggins, 46, of Bucksport, pleaded guilty to trafficking heroin four to 14 grams on Thursday, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A circuit court judge sentenced Huggins to 10 years in prison. Huggins is not eligible for parole.

“The charge stemmed from June 9, 2016, when an Horry County police officer went to a Conway apartment complex on S.C. 544 searching for someone and smelled marijuana coming from Huggins’ vehicle,” according to the release.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: