Horry County police arrest 21-year-old in connection with deadly Longs-area shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police arrested a 21-year-old Wednesday in connection with a deadly shooting in the Longs area of the county.

Robbie Nathaniel Williams, 21, of Longs, was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. March 5 on Radius Road, according to a social media post from the Horry County Police Department.

Authorities originally responded to the call after receiving reports about an injured person, according to the post. James Rubin Bellamy, 35, was found and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Williams is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center. No bond was set as of Thursday night.