Horry County police ask for help solving deadly Longs shooting

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a deadly shooting.

The shooting happened at about 4 p.m. Tuesday on Radius Road, according to a social media post from the Horry County Police Department.

Authorities originally responded to the call after receiving reports about an injured person, according to the post. James Rubin Bellamy, 35, was found and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Horry County Police Department’s tip line at (843) 915-8477.