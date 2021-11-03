Horry County police: Body armor, guns, drugs seized from woman in Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police seized body armor, guns, and drugs from a woman in Socastee, according to the department.

Karen Barrineau, 31, of Murrells Inlet, was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm during a violent crime, and multiple drug charges, according to police.

Police were called Sept. 29 after South Precinct Patrol discovered a woman — later identified as Barrineau — with multiple guns, armor, and drugs, according to a post on the Horry County Police Department Facebook page Wednesday.

Police seized five long guns, seven handguns — two of which were stolen, body armor, 13.7 grams of methamphetamine, 9.5 grams of heroin, 4.7 grams of fentanyl pills, 2.7 grams of fentanyl powder, and $1,757, according to police.

Barrineau was out of jail on bond for other drug trafficking charges at the time of her arrest, according to police. She’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond.