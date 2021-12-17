Horry County police charge 2 juveniles in connection with school threat

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police charged two juveniles Thursday night in connection with a school threat, according to the department.

The department did not say which school the threat was for or what specific threat was made, but police indicated the threat was made on social media. Horry County Schools sent out a message to parents and staff earlier Thursday saying it was aware of a TikTok challenge for people to call in school threats Friday across the country.

The department said threats are taken seriously and urged parents to talk to their kids about being responsible with social media.

Police said there will be an increased presence across the area Friday.

No other information was immediately available.